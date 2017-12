State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov appealed to the leadership of the National Olympic Committees of the BRICS countries, as well as Belarus , Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan with a proposal to refrain from participating in the Olympic Games 2018 in solidarity. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

«I suggest you to demonstrate solidarity with our country and refrain from participating in the Games in solidarity, if the participation of the Russian national team is impossible,» Milonov said.

The Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee, following the meeting in Lausanne , decided to bar the Russian national team from the Winter Olympics in South Korean Pyeongchang.