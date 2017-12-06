05:08
Naryn region residents protest against developers of open-pit coal mines

Residents of Min-Kush village (Naryn region) held protest against the development of open-pit coal mines.

According to them, in the last two days, the inhabitants of Ming-Kush had to block the way to mines in order to attract the attention of officials.

As the protesters noted, they believe that coal mining causes irreparable harm to the environment.

As the office of the plenipotentiary representative of the government in the region informed 24.kg news agency, officials of the local authorities met today with the participants of the protest, including the head of Dzhumgal district Adyl Saparov.

Following the results of the meeting, it was decided to create a commission from among the representatives of the environmental protection agencies and the Ministry of Emergency Situations, as well as to conduct laboratory studies to find out whether there is any harm to the environment.

Min-Kush village is located at an altitude of about 2,000 meters above sea level. In Soviet times, uranium ore was mined here. After the collapse of the USSR, the plant closed, and most of the residents left the village because of unemployment. About 3,500 people live there now.
