The energy system of Kyrgyzstan on December 5 recorded the maximum daily electricity consumption- 61 million kilowatt-hours, the press service of «National Electric Networks of Kyrgyzstan» JSC reported.

According to it, this is caused by a cold snap. In 2016 the peak of daily electricity consumption was fixed on December 26 — 59 million kilowatts.

According to operational data of the central dispatcher service of the company, in November the electricity consumption in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 1,359 million kilowatt hours.

It is reported that all power facilities are prepared for maximum loads.