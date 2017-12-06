Situation on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border completely stabilized

The situation on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border has completely stabilized. The State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the border guards, as of December 6, there are no queues of heavy trucks at checkpoints.

The State Border Service noted that the jams of trucks stopped as early as on December 4, all the heavy truck have passed customs and border control. Passage of cargo, passenger vehicles and cars is carried out in normal mode.

The situation on the border became complicated on October 10, when Kazakhstan strengthened border control.