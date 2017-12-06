First deputy-official appeared in Kyrgyzstan

The Parliament approved the candidacy of Askarbek Shadiev for the post of the First Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan . The decision was made today at a meeting of the Parliament.

Recall, Askarbek Shadiev — deputy from the faction Bir Bol. He is the first parliament member to retain his deputy mandate in the transition to the civil service. This is now allowed by the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan, part of the amendments to it entered into force on December 1.

A deputy may become a prime minister or first vice prime minister while retaining the right to vote at the plenary sessions of the Parliament.

The First Vice Prime Minister will supervise the fuel and energy complex. In 2010-2012, Askarbek Shadiev headed the Ministry of Energy.