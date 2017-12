The new deputy of the parliament Zakir Sharapov took the oath. From today on, he took the office.

He was next in turn on the list of candidates from the party «Respublika — Ata Jurt». Zakir Sharapov came to the place of Ulan Cholponbaev, who died on November 11. He is 52 years old. Previously, he worked as State Secretary of the State Agency for Antimonopoly Policy and Development of Competition.