Korea hosts exhibition of Central Asian cultural heritage

The exhibition «Living heritage of the countries of Central Asia and Mongolia» takes place within the framework of the 12th session of UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (Republic of Korea). The National Commission of the Kyrgyz Republic for UNESCO reported.
According to its data, photos and video films about the rich intangible cultural heritage of the countries of Central Asia and Mongolia are presented.
The exhibition is organized in one of the largest exhibition centers of Jeju Island and will last until December 9.