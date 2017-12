The Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee, following its meeting in Lausanne , decided to bar the Russian national team from the Winter Olympics in South Korean Pyeongchang. BBC.com reported with reference to IOC.

As noted, Russian athletes, who are not involved in the use of doping, will be able to compete under a neutral flag. «The invited will participate (in individual or team competitions) under the title «Olympic athlete from Russia .» They will compete only under this name and under the Olympic flag. The Olympic anthem will be performed at every ceremony,» the IOC press release says.

The Russian Olympic Committee was disqualified.

This is the first time in the history of the Olympics when the country was banned for doping.