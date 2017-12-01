Kyrgyzstan asks China for support in building ring road around Issyk-Kul

Kyrgyzstan counts on China ’s support in the matter of financing the construction of the ring road around the Issyk-Kul Lake , the press service of the Kyrgyz government reports.

According to it, today, on December 1, in the framework of participation in the 16th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Sochi ( Russia ), Prime Minister Sapar Isakov met with Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Keqiang.

« China is a reliable strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan , which always stood side by side in a difficult time for the country. We are interested in the further progressive development of our bilateral relations for their deepening and strengthening,» Sapar Isakov said.

He thanked the PRC government for the support and assistance provided to Kyrgyzstan .

During the meeting it was noted that there are issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation that require discussion, in particular, on the construction of the railway China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan.

The sides confirmed the existence of a firm political will for the implementation of the project, and agreed to work out its technical and economic aspects at the level of the tripartite working group.

Sapar Isakov also noted the need to establish a Kyrgyz-Chinese investment fund in order to increase trade and economic turnover between the countries.

In addition, he focused on the issue of obtaining Chinese visa by carriers and citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and asked to facilitate the procedure for issuing visas.

Li Keqiang stressed that the Chinese side is interested in building a railway. As for obtaining visas, he noted that it is necessary to hold consultations at the level of the Foreign Ministries of the two countries on this issue.