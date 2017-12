Three gold deposits in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan were sold for $ 1.8 million, the State Committee of Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use reported.

Following the auction on the Small Naryn field (placer gold, geological exploration), Egiz-Suu LLC, which offered $ 53,000, was declared the winner.

The winner of the auction for the right to use the subsoil of Pervenets field became Tusan Mining LLC, which offered $ 1,780 million.