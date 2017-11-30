Deputies ratify Customs Code of EEU in first reading

After long disputes, deputies ratified the Customs Code of the EEU in the first reading.

MP from the Onuguu-Progress faction Mirlan Bakirov noted that this is a very voluminous document (it consists of four sections and includes 461 articles), and asked the head of the State Customs Service Azamat Suleymanov to tell why the signing was delayed.

It turned out that the former vice-premier Oleg Pankratov found several technical mistakes. They were eliminated.

«What benefit the farmers and entrepreneurs will have, and whether conditions to be facilitated for them, will depend not only on the Customs Code. The government’s program fully complies with this document,» the official explained.

The deputies didn’t like that the adoption of the Customs Code doesn’t guarantee improvement of the situation on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border. The head of the State Tax Service noted that the customs office is studying this issue.

As a result, deputies voted for ratification.