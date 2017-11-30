Russian and Belarusian goods replace Kyrgyz one in Kazakhstan

It is difficult to say who is right and guilty in the current situation between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan . This was announced today at a video conference with Astana by the candidate of historical sciences, the head of the service for analysis and monitoring of the inter-ethnic relations sphere of the Republican State Institution under the President of Kazakhstan Taisiya Marmontova.

«If we talk about the EEU, we have the same advantages and problems. And, probably, the worsening of relations is due to the fact that the EEU is developing. And when there are legislative conflicts somewhere, emotions are shown. Our problems can and should be solved within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union,» she said.

The main question that now sounds is the issue of gray imports. It has been, is, and, unfortunately, will be for a long time. In fact, not only Kyrgyzstan is doing this. Kazakhstan does the same. Taisiya Marmontova

«The point is the fair distribution of cash flows so that both countries receive their profits. This issue is under control, it will be considered. Maybe, on the CSTO summit in Minsk , it will be discussed in one way or another,» she noted.

«As soon as Kyrgyz goods have disappeared, Russia or Belarus takes their place. There is even a slight increase in prices — about 10-20 percent. There is a difference — to take from Bishkek to Almaty or from Minsk . Accordingly, the costs are higher. And in not the simplest economic conditions even 200 tenge — a large sum,» the expert summed up.

The situation on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border became complicated on October 10. Kazakhstan has strengthened phytosanitary control. Almazbek Atambayev, before leaving the post of president, described the step of the neighboring state as a blockade. Hundreds of trucks accumulate at the border daily.