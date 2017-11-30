16:21
+4
USD 69.74
EUR 82.80
RUB 1.20
English

Approximately 150 people a year become victims of slavery, human trafficking

Approximately 150 people a year become victims of slavery and human trafficking. Deputy Chairman of the State Migration Service Almaz Asanbayev said at the presentation of the Government’s program to combat trafficking in human beings.

According to him, only a small part of citizens, returning to the country, turns to law enforcement agencies with statements that they were subject to exploitation, forced slave labor or were forcibly kept somewhere.

«This year, such appeals have significantly decreased. Only four criminal cases were opened on human trafficking. Last year, seven cases were opened,» Almaz Asanbayev said.

He attributes this situation to the fact that after Kyrgyzstan’s accession to the Eurasian Economic Union, our citizens have protection in the countries of this organization. If their labor is not paid, citizens can apply to state organizations for the protection of workers and law enforcement agencies in host countries.

«Now we are no longer migrants, but workers in these countries,» Almaz Asanbayev said.
link:
views: 91
Print
Related
Four human trafficking cases registered since beginning of year
US Department of State: Corruption continues to be systemic problem in KR
Six human trafficking facts registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2016
Almost 20,000 people sold into slavery in India in 2016
6 facts of human trafficking registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2016
Popular
Ecuador goods to appear in EEU countries Ecuador goods to appear in EEU countries
Priority direction of Jeenbekov’s policy – fight against corruption Priority direction of Jeenbekov’s policy – fight against corruption
Over 307 million soms budgeted for 3rd World Nomad Games 2018 Over 307 million soms budgeted for 3rd World Nomad Games 2018
Are Kyrgyzstanis happy living in the country? Are Kyrgyzstanis happy living in the country?