Akeneyev: Situation on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border reflects on whole EEU

The situation on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border reflects on the whole EEU. Zhumakadyr Akeneyev, doctor of economic sciences, said this during a video conference with Astana.

According to him, the economy of Kyrgyzstan , Kazakhstan , and also Russia is suffering now.

The Kyrgyz Republic and Kazakhstan are two fraternal republics. The main thing now is not to cross the line. We should quickly remove this 1,5-2-month tension and prove that we are close countries. Zhumakadyr Akeneyev

«I don’t want to mention the fact that tax or customs procedures are violated. I want to say that until October 10, 2017 all the passing cars, especially our meat and dairy products, crossed the border without problems. Taraz, Almaty need our goods. We can also find sales markets. But what for? When Kazakhstan is near — near at hand,» the economist added.

He noted that the head of Kazakhstan , Nursultan Nazarbayev is right, saying: "The presidents come and go, but the peoples remain." «Now we have a new president — Sooronbai Jeenbekov. And, as far as I know, Nazarbayev congratulated him on his election and his birthday. Jeenbekov answered, and at his first press conference he said that he treated with respect Kazakhstan and the Kazakh people. It is necessary to solve the arisen question,» Zhumakadyr Akeneyev summarized.

Earlier, Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said he is ready to negotiate with Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev.