Bloodthirsty Bakiyev. Outraged people to hold rally at Embassy of Kazakhstan

Civil activists of Kyrgyzstan are outraged by the fact that the day before the state television channel of Kazakhstan Khabar broadcasted a documentary about the events of April 7, 2010 in Kyrgyzstan .

The head of Aikol Ala-Too NGO Meerbek Miskenbaev told reporters that they intend to hold a rally at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Bishkek.

«The state television channel of Kazakhstan gives the floor to the bloodthirsty Bakiyev, shows a film about the April revolution negatively, that all this happened from despair,» he said.

Meyerbek Miskenbayev is outraged by Bakiyev’s words, who complained that he was forced to leave the country in what he was wearing at the moment.