Nazarbayev's son-in-law criticizes prime minister of Kazakhstan

Timur Kulibayev, Chairman of the Presidium of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs «Atameken» (he is the son-in-law of the President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev) called on to make the system of customs control favorable for business at the enlarged meeting of the Presidium with the participation of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

«There are a lot of questions to the customs. Bakytzhan Abdirovich (Sagintayev — Prime Minister), there are questions on the Kyrgyz border. And hundreds of cases were brought against the illegal customs that comes from Kyrgyzstan. What does it mean? The fact that the situation there is complicated, and it turns out that we have a lot of smuggling going on there. And didn’t we know this before?» Timur Kulibayev was surprised.

According to him, this situation shows that there are problems in the customs control system of Kazakhstan.

«It is necessary, firstly, to make this process convenient for our entrepreneurs, and secondly, in order to really fulfill those functions that are entrusted to the customs committee — to replenish the country’s budget through customs fees,» he added.

The situation on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border became complicated on October 10. Kazakhstan has strengthened phytosanitary control. Almazbek Atambayev, before leaving the post of president, described the step of the neighboring state as a blockade. As before, hundreds of trucks accumulate daily at the border.

The new president of Kyrgyzstan doesn’t rule out that he will be able to discuss this issue with Nursultan Nazarbayev in Minsk.
