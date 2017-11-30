Musicians from Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and Kazakhstan to perform in Bishkek

On December 1, the Kyrgyz National Conservatory named after Moldobasanov will host a gala concert of young musicians and performers from Kyrgyzstan , Belarus and Kazakhstan — laureates of the International Music Award of the Eurasian Economic Union BELBRAND AWARD. The Conservatory reported.

Belarus

According to it, the State Academic Grand Symphony Orchestra named after A. Dzhumakhmatov will take part in the concert under the direction of the leading orchestra conductor of, the chairman of the jury of the award Vyacheslav Bortnovsky.

Alexander Danilov, Kristina Nikolaeva came to Bishkek from Belarus , from Kazakhstan — Sayan Insin and the State Quintet of Woodwind Instruments. Graduates of the Kyrgyz National Conservatory — vocalists Tair Beysheev, Elnura Samarbekova, pianists Gulshan Konusheva and Chynara Arynova, choral staff of the institution — will also perform at the concert.

The concert will be opened by the rector of the Conservatory, People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic , laureate of the Toktogul State Award of the Kyrgyz Republic , laureate of the CIS Interstate Award, Professor Muratbek Begaliev.

As reported on the website of the award, it was founded in 2014 under the patronage of the Eurasian Economic Commission in order to attract the broad musical community to the issues of supporting the creative musical activity of young people. The composition of the jury is formed from the number of well-deserved workers of culture, famous musicians, composers of the EEU countries, near and far abroad.