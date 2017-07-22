08:14
+34
USD 68.85
EUR 80.21
RUB 1.17
English

Prosecutor of Bishkek resigns after a year in office

The prosecutor of Bishkek Kubanychbek Beishekeev resigned. He worked as the head of Bishkek supervisory body for one year — he was appointed on July 20, 2016.

It is known that Beishekeev resigned voluntarily — in connection with retirement.

Kubanychbek Beishekeev represented the state prosecution in the criminal case of MP Omurbek Tekebayev, accused of corruption. His challenge was demanded by the lawyers of the defendants. However, judge Aybek Ernis uulu did not grant this petition. Later, the state prosecution was represented in court by Zhagonkhir Botobaev.
link:
views: 306
Print
Popular
Liglass Trading makes official statement Liglass Trading makes official statement
Militant planning terrorist attack detained in Kyrgyzstan Militant planning terrorist attack detained in Kyrgyzstan
Upper Naryn cascade. Dubious Czech project Upper Naryn cascade. Dubious Czech project
Scandal. Kyrgyz authorities told not to cooperate with Liglass Trading CZ Scandal. Kyrgyz authorities told not to cooperate with Liglass Trading CZ