08:14
+34
USD 68.85
EUR 80.21
RUB 1.17
English

Investigation into case against Kanatbek Isaev completed

The investigation into the case of MP Kanatbek Isaev was completed and handed over to the Pervomaisky court. The prosecutor’s office informed 24.kg news agency.

He is charged with corruption when being the mayor of Tokmak town. According to the investigation, he, using his official position and putting pressure on deputies of the local council, transferred municipal land to the private ownership for the construction of a shopping center. The member of Kyrgyzstan faction signed written undertaking not to leave the place.
link:
views: 184
Print
Related
Prosecutor General's Office sends materials on Kanat Isayev to GKNB
Popular
Liglass Trading makes official statement Liglass Trading makes official statement
Militant planning terrorist attack detained in Kyrgyzstan Militant planning terrorist attack detained in Kyrgyzstan
Upper Naryn cascade. Dubious Czech project Upper Naryn cascade. Dubious Czech project
Scandal. Kyrgyz authorities told not to cooperate with Liglass Trading CZ Scandal. Kyrgyz authorities told not to cooperate with Liglass Trading CZ