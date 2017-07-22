Investigation into case against Kanatbek Isaev completed

The investigation into the case of MP Kanatbek Isaev was completed and handed over to the Pervomaisky court. The prosecutor’s office informed 24.kg news agency.

He is charged with corruption when being the mayor of Tokmak town. According to the investigation, he, using his official position and putting pressure on deputies of the local council, transferred municipal land to the private ownership for the construction of a shopping center. The member of Kyrgyzstan faction signed written undertaking not to leave the place.