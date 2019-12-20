Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives in St. Petersburg

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrived in St. Petersburg city (Russia) to participate in the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. Presidential press service reported.

In addition to negotiations at meetings of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in narrow and expanded format, an informal meeting of the Heads of State of the CIS will also take place.

The delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs Chingiz Aidarbekov, the Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Daniyar Sydykov, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Russian Federation Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov, the Vice Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, and the Minister of Economy Sanzhar Mukanbetov.