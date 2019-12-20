09:59
Business demands revocation of amendments to Tax Code of Kyrgyzstan

Entrepreneurs of Kyrgyzstan demand revocation of a bill amending the Tax Code. This was announced today during a round table discussion.

«These amendments are absolutely unnecessary. They will only kill small and medium-size businesses. The license system must be preserved. We are in a difficult situation, so there is no need for amendments now,» said Damira Dolotalieva, head of Dordoi Market Trade Union Association.

All participants of the round table supported her. In response, a deputy Gulshat Asylbaeva said that it was first necessary to work out the document, look what amendments were needed for business, and only then decide on revocation of the bill.

One of the amendments proposes to reduce the types of activities that can be carried out based on licenses. This caused discontent among representatives of small and medium-sized businesses.
