Kyrgyzstan wins 33 medals at Asian Sambo Championship

Kyrgyzstanis won 33 medals at the Asian Championship in sports and combat sambo. The International Sambo Federation reported.

The tournament was held on September 13-15 in New Delhi (India). On the final day, the national team of the Kyrgyz Republic won one gold, five silver and six bronze medals. Siymyk Dzhaparov, who competed among young men in the weight category of over 87 kg, became champion. Kubanych uulu Adilet, Tursunali uulu Amantur, Rysbek Abdymanapov, Emilbek Murzabaev and Nursultan Tailakov took the second places in their categories. Alai Sartov, Almanbet Mamazairov, Abdumalik kyzy Samara, Belek Barakanov, Kanalbek uulu Ilgiz and Kubanychbek uulu Atamyrza won bronze medals.

The tournament was held in three age groups: among young men, juniors and adults. On the first day, Kyrgyz sambo wrestlers won 12 medals, on the second — nine. As a results of three days, they won 4 gold, 11 silver and 18 bronze medals.