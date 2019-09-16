Former president of Kyrgyzstan Atambayev outraged by lawlessness

Wife of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, who is kept in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security, Raisa Atambayeva, asks for another visit. Lawyer Sergey Slesarev informed 24.kg news agency. According to him, the application has been submitted to the State Committee for National Security and is under consideration.

«As for the state of health of Almazbek Atambayev, it is satisfactory. He does not complain about anything except the lawlessness. He has no complaints about the conditions of detention,» said Sergey Slesarev.

He added that today is the last day of acquaintance with the materials of the criminal case on the unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev.

«My client and I have managed to study 10 out of 27 volumes of the case in total. The schedule set by the SCNS limits our rights to participate in the study,» added Sergey Slesarev.

The case on illegal release of Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. Doctors and laboratory assistants, who diagnosed the crime boss with cancer, are defendants in the case. Former officials and deputies are also involved in the case.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that Almazbek Atambayev’s direct involvement in the release of the kingpin was found out. The former president was a witness in the case. On August 9, he was charged with corruption within the case.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage taking, riots, corruption. He will be kept in the SCNS pre-trial detention center until October 26.