National Nomad Games to start today. Hippodrome not ready for event

Preparations for the National Nomad Games have not yet been completed at a hippodrome in Talas. User Kasym Rakhmankulov posted on Facebook.

According to him, paint work at the hippodrome was carried out in the rain. The seats had just begun to be installed the day before, and the iron tunduks were not even welded to the fences.

«Bricklaying in the VIP zone has not even been completed, the workers did not sleep for three days. There is a question: do we need it?» Kasym Rakhmankulov wrote.

The National Nomad Games are to take place in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan from September 16 to September 21. Competitions will be held in ten types of national games.
