Price increase registered in Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan in August

Price increase was registered in Kyrgyzstan (by 0.3 percent) and Kazakhstan (by 0.2 percent) among the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union in August 2019. The National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

As for the other countries of the union, there was a decrease in consumer prices and tariffs. At the same time, since the beginning of 2019, the highest inflation — 3 percent — was registered in Kazakhstan.

«In August 2019, prices and tariffs for food products (including alcoholic beverages and tobacco products) increased by 6.1 percent and non-food products — by 2.9 percent in Kazakhstan, compared to December 2018. And the maximum increase in tariffs for services — by 5.1 percent — was registered in Belarus for the same period. At the same time, the maximum decrease in retail prices for food products was observed in Armenia (by 5.5 percent), for non-food products — in Kyrgyzstan (1.8 percent), tariffs for services — in Kazakhstan (0.6 percent),» the National Statistical Committee said.
