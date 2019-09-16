Members of interim government of Kyrgyzstan meet with President Jeenbekov

Related news President Jeenbekov decides to hear opinion of interim government

Members of the interim government of Kyrgyzstan met with the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov. Temir Sariev toldabout the meeting.

According to him, the dialogue was very constructive. They raised different issues. In particular, they talked about political stability, major economic projects, the electoral system and reforms.

«We talked about the need to build a railway with an access to the Persian Gulf within the framework of the international integration project One Belt, One Road. In addition, we discussed effectiveness of management of state-owned enterprises. Of course, we raised the topic of political stability and reform. Some members of the interim government spoke for return to the majority system,» said Temir Sariev.

He added that they also raised the issue of political prisoners, in particular, Sadyr Japarov. «The topic of the upcoming parliamentary elections was not raised. Only the head of state, in his welcoming speech, noted that everything should be within the framework of the Constitution,» Temir Sariev stressed.

Members of the interim government and the president will continue such informal meetings as and when necessary. But their schedule was not discussed.

Recall, the interim government included Almazbek Atambayev, Roza Otunbayeva, Omurbek Tekebayev, Temir Sariev, Keneshbek Duishebaev, Azimbek Beknazarov, Emilbek Kaptagaev, Elmira Ibraimova, Bolot Sher, Duishenkul Chotonov, Abdygany Erkebayev and Ismail Isakov. Everyone, except for Almazbek Atambayev, took part in the meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov.