Another conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border: 50 residents gather

About 50 citizens of Kyrgyzstan gathered at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Ak-Sai village, Batken region on September 14. Eyewitnesses informed 24.kg news agency.

It is known that local residents are dissatisfied with the fact that the Tajik side has brought stones to the disputed section of the border for construction of a facility.

The Border Service of Kyrgyzstan told that in order to prevent escalation of the conflict, units of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic were put on combat alert on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border.

«An awareness-rising work is being carried out with the population of the border regions. The Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic controls the situation at the border. The Chief of the General Staff, the First Deputy Chairman of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic Abdikarim Alimbaev left for Batken region on September 15,» the State Border Service commented on the situation.