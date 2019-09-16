Members of interim government plant tree saplings in new park in Bishkek

Members of the interim government of Kyrgyzstan came to a new park on the South Highway of Bishkek and planted tree saplings before meeting with the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov on September 14.

According to the ex-prime minister Temir Sariev, one of the members of the interim government, Zelenkhoz municipal enterprise prepared linden tree saplings for them.

«We will pay for the saplings. And the representatives of Zelenkhoz will take care of the trees themselves. I don’t know why these are linden trees. But, probably, municipal officials have some kind of plan for planting certain types of trees,» he said.

Recall, the interim government included Almazbek Atambayev, Roza Otunbayeva, leader of Ata Meken political party Omurbek Tekebayev, leader of Ak-Shumkar party Temir Sariev, Keneshbek Duishebaev, Azimbek Beknazarov, Emilbek Kaptagaev, Elmira Ibraimova, Bolot Sher, Duishenkul Chotonov, Abdygany Erkebaev and Ismail Isakov. Everyone, except for Almazbek Atambayev, took part in the meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

Agenda of the meeting has not been disclosed. It was held behind closed doors for the media.