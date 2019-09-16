11:07
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Atambayev’s case: Meerbek Miskenbaev summoned for interrogation

Meerbek Miskenbaev, a member of SDPK political council, was summoned for questioning by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Chairwoman of the party Kunduz Zholdubaeva confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to her, Meerbek Miskenbaev was summoned for questioning as a witness within the case on events on August 7-8.

Recall, the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is investigating eight criminal cases on the events in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8. At least 12 people are involved in attempted murder, murder, hostage taking, mass riots and hooliganism facts.
link:
views: 119
Print
Related
Former president of Kyrgyzstan Atambayev outraged by lawlessness
Atambayev’s supporters to hold campaign on his birthday
Prosecutor General’s Office responds to demand for resignation of SCNS head
Atambayev: Decision to remove status of immunity does not have legal force
Almazbek Atambayev: I really wanted Jeenbekov to be elected president
President Jeenbekov hands Erdik medal to mother of deceased Usenbek Niyazbekov
Atambayev’s case: City Court finds detention of ex-president legal
MPs visit Almazbek Atambayev in SCNS pre-trial detention center
Atambayev’s case: Mosque built by ex-president attached
Ex-president Atambayev refuses to answer investigators' questions
Popular
Nature lover’s paradise. British photographer about nature of Kyrgyzstan Nature lover’s paradise. British photographer about nature of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and EBRD sign agreements for €11.5 million Kyrgyzstan and EBRD sign agreements for €11.5 million
Sapar Isakov's state of health deteriorates Sapar Isakov's state of health deteriorates
Kyrgyzstan hosts exercises of Su-25 pilots Kyrgyzstan hosts exercises of Su-25 pilots