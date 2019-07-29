Rally in support of Sapar Isakov ends by adoption of resolution

Rally in support of the former prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov ended. Participants of the rally adopted a resolution.

According to them, Sapar Isakov is one of the patriots of Kyrgyzstan, so political persecution is illegal and shameful for the state.

«Sooronbai Jeenbekov was elected the president with the support of Almazbek Atambayev and Sapar Isakov. But he began to take revenge on both of them due to the fact that Isakov fired Raiym-millionaire from the Customs. Participating in the courts, citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic see that all accusations against the former head of government are unfounded. The course of the trial proves that the criminal cases are far-fetched, and they will soon collapse during an objective trial. At the same time, the defendants have been illegally detained for more than a year,» they said.

The protesters adopted a three-point resolution. They demand from the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to stop the illegal political persecution of Sapar Isakov. They call on the head of state to stop putting pressure on the court and law enforcement agencies and to carry out judicial reform.

The participants of the protest said that the authorities have a month to fulfill their demands.

If the resolution is not fulfilled during this period, residents of Kochkor will withdraw their votes, which they gave for Sooronbai Jeenbekov on October 15, 2017 during the presidential elections and will join the petition on the early resignation of the head of state.

Sapar Isakov is a defendant in the case on modernization of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant. He claims that this is the political order of the authorities.

Another former prime minister Jantoro Satybaldiev, deputy of the Parliament Osmonbek Artykbaev, top managers of the energy sector Salaidin Avazov and Aibek Kaliev are also kept in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. Olga Lavrova, former finance minister, is under house arrest.

All of them are charged with abuse of office and corruption.