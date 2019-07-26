Damage from financial crimes reaches 4.3 billion soms in Kyrgyzstan

During six months of 2019, at least 1,495 pre-trial proceedings were registered in Kyrgyzstan, the damage from which amounted to 4,399.9 billion soms. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes reported.

About 2,826.2 billion soms were reimbursed to the budget, including through the regional offices of the treasury — 1,798.2 billion, and to the Single Deposit Account — 362 million soms.

Since the opening of the Single Deposit Account, the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes has transferred 738,441,012 soms to it.

At least 1,600 facts of financial irregularities for 4.2 billion soms have been revealed in 2017. At least 2.3 billion were compensated on them. In 2018, about 1,568 facts of financial violations for 6.2 billion soms were detected, having reimbursed 4.3 billion.