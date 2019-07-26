23:06
Batken residents ask President first to solve border problem

Batken residents asked the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov to solve the border problem in the first place. Deputy of the local council of Ak-Sai Abdusatar Berdiev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, local deputies, representatives of the rural administration and aksakals of the nearest villages came to the meeting with the head of state.

«The President came to Ak-Sai, met with us. He promised to solve border and social problems. He expressed his willingness to demarcate the border with Tajikistan. We also said him our words. For example, I handed over a letter from local deputies to the head of state on the border issues and said that not social issues, but borders and security were a priority for Batken residents. We have been living in constant clashes over our land for several decades,» said Abdusatar Berdiev.

After a conversation with residents of Ak-Sai, Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.
