Life expectancy increases in Kyrgyzstan

Life expectancy has increased to 71.3 years in Kyrgyzstan over the past 10 years. The Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev told at a press conference.

According to him, this is a good indicator that demonstrates the work of the health care system.

«The birth rate is improving, and the overall mortality rate is rapidly decreasing. In the first half of the year, this rate was 5.2 per 1,000 people,» the official said.

Kosmosbek Cholponbaev added that infant and maternal mortality rates were also declining.
