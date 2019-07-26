Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan talk over solution of border problems

Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met with residents of border districts in the area between Ak-Sai rural administration of Batken district and the village council of Vorukh (Isfara). The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

During the meeting with local residents, the heads of two states stressed the importance of maintaining peace and harmony, centuries-old friendship between the nations, and the readiness of the parties to take measures to eliminate all existing difficulties at the border.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that the Kyrgyz Republic values ​​fraternal relations with the Republic of Tajikistan.

«We know well the living conditions of our peoples in the border areas. We are aware of all the unresolved issues and intend to do everything in order the locals not to have problems. We intend to resolve all issues together. We want to make our borders the gates to peace, friendship and good neighborliness. I believe that there are no insoluble problems,» he said, proposing to intensify the work of the intergovernmental commission on border delimitation.

Then the presidents left for Isfara (Tajikistan) to continue the negotiations.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emomali Rahmon will discuss all issues of bilateral cooperation, including the demarcation and delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

Negotiations of the two heads of state will continue tomorrow, July 27, in Cholpon-Ata (Issyk-Kul region).