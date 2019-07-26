23:06
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Additional traffic police units to be deployed along road to Issyk-Kul

Additional traffic police units will be deployed along road to Issyk-Kul lake. Press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will pay a visit to Kyrgyzstan from July 26 to July 28.

In order to ensure unhindered passage of the motorcade and road safety in Issyk-Kul district, additional traffic police squads will be deployed and temporary traffic restrictions will be introduced at the time of the motorcade’s passage.

The Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs asks the road users to take it with understanding and obey the traffic rules.
link:
views: 279
Print
Related
Two traffic police inspectors fired
Traffic police conduct raids to detect drunk drivers in Chui region
Drunk driver crashes into traffic police inspector in Jalal-Abad
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with residents of Batken region in Ak-Sai village President of Kyrgyzstan meets with residents of Batken region in Ak-Sai village
Border conflict: Situation escalates, border guard of Kyrgyzstan wounded Border conflict: Situation escalates, border guard of Kyrgyzstan wounded
Border conflict: Over 300 residents of Ak-Sai village evacuated to Batken Border conflict: Over 300 residents of Ak-Sai village evacuated to Batken
Border conflict: Evacuated citizens return home Border conflict: Evacuated citizens return home