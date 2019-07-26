Additional traffic police units to be deployed along road to Issyk-Kul

Additional traffic police units will be deployed along road to Issyk-Kul lake. Press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will pay a visit to Kyrgyzstan from July 26 to July 28.

In order to ensure unhindered passage of the motorcade and road safety in Issyk-Kul district, additional traffic police squads will be deployed and temporary traffic restrictions will be introduced at the time of the motorcade’s passage.

The Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs asks the road users to take it with understanding and obey the traffic rules.