Budget of Kyrgyzstan received 165,937.1 million soms from the payment of fines for violation of the traffic rules. The Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

Since March 4, at least 290,858 violations have been registered, 127,396 protocols have been paid that is 44 percent of the total amount.

The Main Traffic Safety Department urges road users to obey the traffic laws.