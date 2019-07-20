Sary-Tash 2019 military exercises start in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan

An active phase of joint Sary-Tash 2019 special tactical exercises began today in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan. The General Headquarters of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The subject of the exercises is preparation and conducting of a joint special operation to block and destroy illegal armed groups that invaded the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.

About 600 servicemen of the Ground Forces and the Air Defense Forces, the National Guard, the State Defense Committee, the State Border Service, units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Committee for National Security and the Emergency Situations Ministry take part in the drills.

It is planned to work out the organization of interaction between the command and control bodies of the Armed Forces and other military units during the preparation and conducting of a joint special operation, to increase the level of field training of personnel, to improve the mechanism of coherence of interdepartmental units and subdivisions during joint actions.