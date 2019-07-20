18:56
Urgent meeting of Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters held in Koi-Tash

An urgent meeting of the people’s headquarters was held the day before in Koi-Tash village. Press service of SDPK reported.

In connection with the current situation in the country, it was decided to establish permanent bodies — the Council of the people’s headquarters and the Executive Committee. They will coordinate and regulate the work of the people’s headquarters.

The people’s headquarters believe that the only way out of this situation may be the return of state bodies to the legal field. Its members address the law enforcement officers with an appeal to remember about the responsibility for the execution of criminal orders.

In addition, the people’s headquarters calls on political forces, public movements, as well as citizens of Kyrgyzstan to unite efforts in the fight against lawlessness and together create a large-scale people’s movement for the return of the country to the path of the rule of law and sustainable economic growth.
