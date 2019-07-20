Taekwondo athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 12 medals in Korea

Kyrgyzstanis won 12 medals at the WT Open Taekwondo Championship in Korea. Taekwondo Association of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

The tournament was held in Chuncheon city. More than 2,500 sportsmen from 60 countries participated in it. All 12 representatives of the Kyrgyz Republic won medals. Marat Niyazov and Begimay Duishembieva won gold, Dastan Mukashev, Sultan Maksatbekov, Akylai Kozhamberdieva, Adilet Abdimitalipov, Kamila Mamedtokhtieva and Elina Kubatbekova won silver medals. Kanat Urustemov, Yasin Isakov, Ayana Maksatbekova and Emir Seydimatov won bronze medals.

«We are satisfied with the results of our athletes. They showed will power and striving for victory,» the association said.