Almazbek Atambayev plans to leave Kyrgyzstan next week

The former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev told at a meeting with journalist the day before that he planned to leave for Russia for a couple of days next week.

«God willing, next week. It is evident that not everyone wants me to leave for Russia for a couple of days. I know that the person who invites me will try to make everything go fine. We must hope for ourselves, for God, for real friends, but be prepared for everything,» said Almazbek Atambayev.

He stressed that he felt gratitude towards the people who came to his defense at night.

«I know that people came at night. And there was even a rally. Apparently, this influenced the plans of the authorities for the use of force. And it will be a great folly to do something today,» Almazbek Atambayev added.

The former president does not exclude the possibility of forceful seizure before his departure.

«After the power has left the legal field, we see that everything is possible. And when they talk about the Atambayev’s regime, remember the times of Bakiyev. Under Atambayev, there was democracy bad or poor. No journalists were killed, no one was thrown from the window,» said Almazbek Atambayev.

He called on the Ministry of Internal Affairs and other power structures to act within the legal field.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan lifted immunity of the former president. He had already received three subpoenas for questioning as a witness in the case on the unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev, but Almazbek Atambayev flatly refused to appear in law enforcement agencies.

Two days ago, official representative of SDPK party Kunduz Zholdubaeva posted on Facebook a message about the upcoming forceful arrest of the former president. This information was subsequently not confirmed. The Ministry of Internal Affairs called this message misinformation.