570 people released after decriminalization of legislation in Kyrgyzstan

At least 570 people were released after the entry into force of the new codes and the decriminalization of the criminal legislation in Kyrgyzstan. Chairwoman of the Public Council of the State Penitentiary Service Cholpon Omurkanova told.

According to her, after the entry into force of the new codes, the State Service for Punishment Execution sent 8,590 cases to the courts for review. At least 7,092 submissions have been considered by the courts as of today.

«The courts left without consideration 3,100 cases, review of criminal cases against 721 people was rejected. At the same time, the previously imposed sentences of 2,701 convicts have been changed,» Cholpon Omurkanova said.
