Waste sorting bins installed in Bishkek

Waste sorting bins were installed in Bishkek. The project was launched in Pervomaisky district of the capital.

As the deputy head of the district Mavlyan Askarbekov told 24.kg news agency, only six such bins have been installed so far. They were made by employees of Tazalyk municipal enterprise. The cost of one bin is 12,000 soms.

«According to the rules, litter bins in parks and public gardens should be at a distance of 100 meters. We need to replace more than 500 bins in the central part of the city only. Many of them are broken, have different size and shape, some are in a terrible state,» he explained.

According to him, this is the first phase of the waste sorting project. In the future, citizens will also sort household waste. Trash cans will also be replaced by sorting ones. «We hope the citizens will carefully treat our common property, they will not break it and will start sorting garbage. Each bin is equipped with a special case for cigarette butts in order burning cigarettes not to be thrown into the bin,» Mavlyan Askarbekov told.