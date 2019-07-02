President Jeenbekov offers condolences to Putin over tragedy in Irkutsk Oblast

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov expressed his condolences to the leader of Russia Vladimir Putin in connection with the victims and destruction caused by flooding in Irkutsk Oblast. The Information Policy Department of the head of state reported.

«With deep empathy, I took the news of the victims and destruction caused by the floods in Irkutsk Oblast. I ask you to convey the words of sincere condolences and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes of a speedy recovery to all the injured,» the telegram says.

Recall, 12 people died, 9 went missing as a result of flooding in Irkutsk Oblast of Russia. A government commission for elimination of flooding consequences has been established. More than 750 residents of the oblast suffered in the flooding, 153 of them were hospitalized.