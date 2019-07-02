USA advises its citizens to avoid traveling to Koi-Tash village

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan published a security alert for its citizens staying in the republic.

It advises U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to or through areas south of the reservoir in Kok- Zhar village and east of Chon-Tash village. As reported, U.S. government personnel have been restricted from traveling to these areas.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan removed immunity from the ex-President Almazbek Atambayev. The former head of state was charged with five offences, including unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukayev and corruption. After this decision, Almazbek Atambayev and his supporters declared a state of siege in Koi-Tash.