Tekebayev's children conduct own investigation, appeal to President

Children of the leader of Ata Meken political party Omurbek Tekebayev, convicted of corruption, appealed to the President of the country Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

Ai-Danek and Amantur Tekebayevs conducted their own investigation. According to them, they were convinced of the innocence of their father and that all the charges were untenable, he was sentenced illegally. They showed the results of their investigation in a video.

The authors of the project told that they relied in their investigation on the evidence obtained by Omurbek Tekebayev’s lawyers, in particular, the tabulation of telephone calls of Aleksey Modin (the main prosecution witness along with Leonid Maevsky. — Note of 24.kg news agency), made on May 13, 2010. On this day, according to Maevsky and Modin himself, they met with Omurbek Tekebayev and former Emergency Situations Minister Duishenkul Chotonov in Supara ethnic town, where they negotiated over transfer of $ 1 million bribe for a controlling stake in Alfa Telecom CJSC. But judging by the printout of telephone conversations, Aleksey Modin was in the center of Bishkek, and not at Supara, which is located outside the city.

Recall, the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan will review the criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov on the basis of newly discovered evidence on July 16.

Omurbek Tekebayev was hospitalized to the National Center for Cardiology and Therapy for correction of treatment and examination.

Recall, Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. The courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption.
