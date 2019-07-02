18:52
Mass poisoning in Tokmak. Number of victims grows to 85 people

Already 85 people have turned to the country’s hospitals with food poisoning after a feast in Tokmak city. Press center of the Ministry of Health confirmed the information.

At least 38 people turned to the Territorial Hospital of Tokmak, 6 people were hospitalized. 16 patients were hospitalized to the infectious disease ward of Kochkor Territorial Hospital. 31 people turned to the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital, 9 of them were hospitalized, including 1 child.

«The condition of all is moderately severe. An investigation is underway. Food and wipe samples were taken. Detection of patients in other hospitals continues,» the press center reported.

Recall, the mass poisoning occurred on June 29 in one of restaurants in Tokmak city.
