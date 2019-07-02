18:54
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Tax revenues increase by 723 million soms compared to last year

Compared to the first half of 2018, tax revenues increased by 723 million soms this year. The State Tax Service reported.

During the first half of 2019, the receipt of taxes and payments to the state budget amounted to 38.2 billion soms. At the same time, over 130,000 taxpayers submit tax reports in electronic form.

“In recent years, the Tax Service has taken on additional functions. They include administration of indirect taxes on imports in the framework of trade with the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, state registration of individuals, administration of insurance premiums within state social insurance and declaring of incomes and expenses of state and municipal employees,” the State Tax Service said.
