Tazalyk to wash Bishkek roads hourly during heat wave

Tazalyk municipal enterprise will wash city roads every hour during the heat wave period. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Eight watering machines with eight tons of water in each are working. The company also continues the night washing of streets in the capital. In total, about 11 units of special equipment, which make more than 70 trips, are serving their routes. Washing starts at 02.00-03.00 and lasts until 07.00.

The city administration reminded of the need to comply with safety measures in hot weather not to harm health. In particular, if possible, not to stay outside for a long time, do not leave the buildings and premises unnecessarily, wear light clothes from natural fabrics, follow the water schedule.