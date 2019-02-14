Rules for holding feasts developed in Batken region

Administration of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan is developing a set of rules for holding festive occasions.

According to the regional state administration, a proposal to limit the cost of feasts came from residents of Ak-Turpak village council of Kadamdzhai district, where similar rules have been introduced in 2018. The administration decided to apply them throughout the region.

According to unofficial data, more than 6,000 celebrations annually take place in Batken region without taking into account funerals and funeral repasts. Local economists calculated that residents of the region spend more than 4 billion soms annually on various festive occasions.

Earlier, the Ministry of Culture offered to announce a competition for the best scenario for development of a new format of feasts. According to officials, it is necessary to impose restrictions on the holding lavish feasts.