About 123 kilometers of roads to be repaired in regions of Kyrgyzstan in 2019

About 123 kilometers of roads are planned to be repaired in 40 districts of the country in 2019. The information was announced at a meeting of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov with the Minister of Transport and Roads of the country Zhanat Beishenov.

According to the Information Policy Department of the head of state, the minister told that asphalt was laid in small towns and villages with a total length of 81.4 kilometers in 2018. The Road Facilities Department is preparing a project on asphalting rural and district roads in 40 districts of the republic with a total length of 123 kilometers in 2019.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that the quality of life of the population, especially in the regions, their social and economic development depended largely on the development of transport links and the availability of road infrastructure. He recalled that the ministry was tasked to build or repair at least three kilometers of roads in each district in order to develop the country’s regions.

The Minister of Transport Zhanat Beishenov reported on the work of two points of weight and dimensional control Kemin and Sosnovka. According to him, they are connected to an automated information system of weight and dimensional control. He added that three such points would be opened in Osh and Batken regions in near future.

Electronic Transport Control automated system is combined with the system of interdepartmental electronic interaction Tunduk. This will simplify the procedure for obtaining licenses and permits for vehicles by freight and passenger carriers. In the future, it will become a part of Safe City project, as it will allow to detect presence of relevant rights (licenses or permits) for road haulage (except for taxis).

The president paid special attention to strengthening the work on the elimination of corruption in the Ministry of Transport and Roads.